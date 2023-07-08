You won't find this $60 mixed selection of 15 bottles of wine during Prime Day!

TL;DR: Looking for the perfect wine pairing? Get 15 bottles of mixed wines for only $59.97 (shipping not included) during our version of Prime Day, and enjoy sipping your favorite blend all summer! You'll have to hurry since this deal only lasts through July 14!

You love your wine, but maybe buying individual bottles is starting to hurt your wallet a little (more like a lot!) However, thanks to the return of Stack's answer to Prime Day — Deal Days, you can enjoy some serious savings on some of your favorite wine blends. Our team curates some of the best products and prices for this super shopping event, so you know you're getting great products at even better prices.

Thanks to this deal, you'll be sipping under the sun all summer. Until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific, you can score this 15-bottle mix of wines for only $59.97 (reg. $225), no coupon necessary! This mixed case of wines offers unique reds, rosés, and whites so that you have the perfect bottle for every and any occasion this summer.

Fancy yourself a wine snob? Don't worry. All of these wines have been tried and chosen by Swirl Wine's team for quality and taste. The wines are balanced and not overly complicated. Enjoy fruity and refreshing flavors that are enjoyable and easy to pair with anything. Some of these wines have even won awards in blind-tasting competitions, so you can trust you're getting some of the most delicious vino out there!

Enjoy a hearty, vibrant red after a long day on the job (we won't judge if you WFH), or sip some fruity, airy rosé with your girlfriends during golden hour. You can find the perfect vino for any event.

If you're worried about a subscription or membership, don't be. This is a one-time purchase, but we're sure you will be back for more. And it's important to note that wine deliveries can only be made to someone 21 or older with a valid government ID.

Grab this incredible and exclusive offer for 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $59.97 (reg. $225) during Deal Days. This deal can't be found on Amazon, but don't wait since this price drop only lasts until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.