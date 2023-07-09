Bernie Kaminski makes everyday objects out of paper mache

Popkin

Bernie Kaminski is an artist who specializes in making incredible paper mache versions of everyday objects, like this payphone. He's made everything from paper mache t-shirts to this record player to this notepad. You may remember doing paper mache as a kid in art class, but Kaminski takes the process to a pro-level.

Check out this entire pantry full of kitchen items he made out of paper mache- it's truly awesome. I love how he even made cookbooks with little tears in their covers, as if they've been worn down over years of sitting in the pantry.

I've decided that I would rather live inside of Kaminski's paper mache universe than the real one. Kaminski's art has me convinced that it would be far more delightful.