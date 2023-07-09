Otherworld podcast interviews people about their fascinating paranormal experiences

The Otherworld podcast is perfect for people with an interest in the paranormal. I've been searching for a podcast that covers the subject matter for a long time, and I finally found one that I truly can't get enough of. The show features a wide range of guests who tell stories about ghosts, hauntings, demons, aliens, and other unexplainable phenomena.

Last night I listened to Episode 13: The Lost Necklace, and I was up late past my bedtime pondering how utterly bizarre and creepy the interviewees' story was. This particular story is about two college kids who experience an eerie jump in time. One minute they're on their hands and knees looking for a missing necklace. The thing they know, 10 hours have passed, whereas to them it felt like only a second had gone by. I don't want to give anything else away, so I'll leave it up to you to listen to the rest if your curiosity is piqued.

Every episode I've listened to so far is wonderfully creepy and strange. The podcast is hosted by Jack Wagner, who does a fantastic job interviewing his guests.