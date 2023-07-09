Silly-looking vintage swimming cap had questionable eye protection feature

This silly divers mask from 1930 doubled as both a swimming cap and an eye mask. No goggles were needed when you had yourself one of these. I'm not sure how well the celluloid eyepieces kept water out of the divers eyes, but it looks a lot more comfier than goggles. It also looks like something out of a nightmare. So I guess it could also be worn on Halloween in place of a costume, and give you even more bang for your buck!

From Vintage Everyday:

"When the first wearer appeared on the Los Angeles beach in 1930, the startling, round eye holes of the mask might have suggested to a fanciful observer the appearance of a feminine Martian or a lady robot.

Despite its oddity, the mask serves the practical purpose of protecting the eyes and ears in diving. Celluloid eyepieces keep out the water. The lower portion of the mask covers half the swimmer's face, leaving the nose and mouth uncovered. It may be turned up when not needed."

(image from Vintage Everyday)