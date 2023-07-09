The danger traingle of the face is no laughing matter

I stumbled upon an unusual Wikipedia article called "danger triangle of the face." From this article, I learned that I too have a danger triangle on my face–and so do you.

The danger triangle, as described in the diagram, is the triangle that reaches from the corners of your mouth to the bridge of your nose. What is so dangerous about this triangle, you may ask?

"Due to the special nature of the blood supply to the human nose and surrounding area, it is possible, albeit extremely unlikely, for retrograde infection from the nasal area to spread to the brain, causing cavernous sinus thrombosis, meningitis, or brain abscess."

Thanks, wikipedia, for gifting me this knowledge so that I can add it to the list of random and extremely unlikely ailments that I like to fret about. I hope everyone's danger triangle is feeling good today.