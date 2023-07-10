99-year-old man draws faces in dirt on his daily walk

Popkin

This awesome 99 year old man uses his walking stick to draw faces in the dirty on his daily walk. I love his creative spirit and sense of fun. How cool would it be to walk by this spot everyday and see a new, mysterious face drawn onto the ground? The world needs more people like this guy.

From Instagram:

"During daily walks, this 99-year-old man draws faces in the dirt with his cane at the local park. He says he always draws faces. When he says his age, he says I didn't want to have this many. 🥰 que lindo!!! 

He says: "I've always enjoyed leaving my mark."

📹: @gallego_javi"