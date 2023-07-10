99-year-old man draws faces in dirt on his daily walk

This awesome 99 year old man uses his walking stick to draw faces in the dirty on his daily walk. I love his creative spirit and sense of fun. How cool would it be to walk by this spot everyday and see a new, mysterious face drawn onto the ground? The world needs more people like this guy.

From Instagram:

"During daily walks, this 99-year-old man draws faces in the dirt with his cane at the local park. He says he always draws faces. When he says his age, he says I didn't want to have this many. 🥰 que lindo!!!

He says: "I've always enjoyed leaving my mark."

📹: @gallego_javi"