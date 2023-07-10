Rainn Wilson says he was "mostly unhappy" playing Dwight on The Office

Rainn Wilson was a guest on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast during which he surprised everyone by admitting that he was "mostly unhappy" playing Dwight on The Office. Yes, it became a hit show but Wilson's worry was what would come after. Bears… beets… bitter.

From NME:

"When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn't enough," Wilson told Maher.

"I was making hundreds of thousands. I wanted millions, and I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough."

He added: "This is what I'm looking at now and realising now: I'm on a hit show, Emmy nominated every year, making lots of money working with, like, Steve Carell and Jenna Fisher and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig. I'm on one of the great TV shows. People love it. I wasn't enjoying it."

"I was thinking about, 'Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell?'" he continued. "How come I can't have a movie career? Why don't I have this development deal?'"