Can an AI beat an adventure game for 3-year-olds?

Hordes of tech bros on Twitter will tell you that AI is the future, that it's going to take your job, that it knows everything and is unbeatable. Spend five seconds in the reply section of any of Elon Musk's posts and you'll see this sentiment repeated ad nauseum. YouTuber and Streamer DougDoug has evidently decided to test these claims and kickstart the anti-robot resistance with a simple challenge: forcing ChatGPT to complete Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It's Dark Outside, a 1996 point-and-click adventure game intended for young children.

At almost two and a half hours, it's an odyssey, but it's never dull, whether the AI is invoking a demon or devolving into incomprehensibility, forcing a reset (which adds another increment to the 'Sams Killed' counter). If you're worried about the bleak, AI-controlled future, don't be: if AI finds this much trouble in contending with a sentient boat, you probably have at least a few years before it takes your job.