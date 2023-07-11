New song from the Barbie movie features Slash from Guns n' Roses on guitar

"I'm Just Ken" is a new satirical 80s power ballad from the upcoming Barbie movie, in which the eponymous Ken laments his inability to become the Main Character. It's short and to-the-point but absolutely nails the genre trappings, thanks in large part to writer/producer Mark Ronson — but also to the pitch-perfect shredding from the habberdashed guitar hero known as Slash.
In the interview below, Ronson explains that Slash is his "all-time hero," and figured that it didn't hurt to ask. "I sent him the song and he was like, 'This is a good song… cool, I'll play on it.' He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It's wonderful."
It bears repeating, but I cannot believe I'm living in a world where I'm this genuinely excited about a Barbie movie.