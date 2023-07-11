New song from the Barbie movie features Slash from Guns n' Roses on guitar

"I'm Just Ken" is a new satirical 80s power ballad from the upcoming Barbie movie, in which the eponymous Ken laments his inability to become the Main Character. It's short and to-the-point but absolutely nails the genre trappings, thanks in large part to writer/producer Mark Ronson — but also to the pitch-perfect shredding from the habberdashed guitar hero known as Slash.

In the interview below, Ronson explains that Slash is his "all-time hero," and figured that it didn't hurt to ask. "I sent him the song and he was like, 'This is a good song… cool, I'll play on it.' He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It's wonderful."

Mark Ronson reveals that Slash is on Ryan Gosling's song "I'm Just Ken" at the #Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/AjlA6tsY5H — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

It bears repeating, but I cannot believe I'm living in a world where I'm this genuinely excited about a Barbie movie.