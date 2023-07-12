Summer temps got you down? Don't wait until Prime Day to get this award-winning personal air conditioner for under $70!

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If the dog days of summer are catching up to you, we've got the perfect solution. The EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is ideal for hot, muggy days, and thanks to Deal Days, our answer to Prime Day, you can score this hot weather must-have for only $69.97 with free shipping!

You were pretty happy when summer arrived (weren't we all?), but as temperatures continue to soar towards downright uncomfortable, the luster of summer is starting to fade … until now. We've got the perfect solution for even the hottest summer days, which could even make your entire summer far more enjoyable.

Meet the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner, an ultra-portable personal air conditioner (yes, you can take it almost anywhere) that's easy to use. During Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, this nifty summer accessory is only $69.97 (reg. $99), the best price online. Act fast since this offer only lasts until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

This 2019 Red Dot Design Award Winner deserves some serious bragging rights. The EvaChill cools the area directly in front of the device (approximately 45 square feet), about the size of a couch, desk, or bed. So when you're chilling at home, you can literally take it wherever you go and stave off those hot spots in your home. Even better, the EvaChill is the most energy-efficient A/C on the market, so you can save yourself some money and do your part to help fight climate change!

Did we mention that it was easy to use? Here's what you need to know:

Just fill the EvaChill water tank.

Connect EvaChill to a power supply.

Let the cartridge absorb large amounts of water.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the cool air!

This ultra-lightweight and energy-efficient personal air conditioner features patented EvaBreeze® material, improving efficiency while remaining eco-friendly and bio-safe. How's that for award-winning?

If you've been trying to find a little bit of cool this summer, don't wait until Prime Day. The EvaChill is your solution to the summer heat!

During Deal Days, grab the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner for just $69.97 (reg. $99) with free shipping. But don't delay. This incredible best-of-web pricing ends July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.