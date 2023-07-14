Arizona Congressman calls Black Americans "colored people" on House floor (video)

Just days after Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville (AL) equated white nationalism with being an American, Republican Rep. Eli Crane (AZ) referred to Black Americans as "colored people." (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or Black people or anybody can serve," The MAGA lawmaker said during a debate about his proposed defense policy bill amendment that would end diversity training in the military.

And as soon as the ignorant lawmaker was finished, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D–OH) called him out.

"I'd like to be recognized to have the words "colored people" stricken from the record. I find it offensive and very inappropriate." To which, according to NBC News, his words "were removed by unanimous consent."

The Trump-backed racist and conspiracy theorist, realizing not even his fellow extremists were publicly backing him up on this one, later backpedaled and said he "misspoke."

"Colored people." Republican Representative Eli Crane of Arizona says out loud what far-right Republicans mean by "Make America Great Again"- they're yearning for an America from the 1950's. (Video: C-SPAN) pic.twitter.com/LcGkaekeKB — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 14, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: C-SPAN