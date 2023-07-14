The latest thing on the Internet is people pretending to be uncannily-looping video game character animations

This thread on Twitter collects the unnerving performances of streamers who have mastered an art you now know exists: pretending to be the looping animations of performance-captured characters in games. "I'm not even being ironic," writes Dave Szymanski. "As someone who loves horror, the visceral discomfort stuff like this creates should be admired."

Embeds below; forgive any repetitions caused by Twitter's completely messed-up stacks.

BRO I HAVE SO MANY OF THESE BECAUSE I JUST HAVE TO SHOW MY FRIENDS THIS ABSOLUTE MADNESS pic.twitter.com/Luc2BUIEVp — ♡ Mooney || TEAM VAMPIRES ♡ (@moralyte) July 13, 2023

reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/xMLi2QQml7 — ☀ ; Leon !! | ice cream, vampire, vanilla on TOOOP (@811yaoi) June 22, 2023

tiktok is really something pic.twitter.com/qrj8OzSIqm — swolepepe (@swolepepe) June 21, 2023

Szymanski is of course the author of my favorite tweet.

