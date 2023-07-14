The latest thing on the Internet is people pretending to be uncannily-looping video game character animations

This thread on Twitter collects the unnerving performances of streamers who have mastered an art you now know exists: pretending to be the looping animations of performance-captured characters in games. "I'm not even being ironic," writes Dave Szymanski. "As someone who loves horror, the visceral discomfort stuff like this creates should be admired."
Embeds below; forgive any repetitions caused by Twitter's completely messed-up stacks.
Szymanski is of course the author of my favorite tweet.
