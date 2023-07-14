This year's new emojis revealed

Among the new emojis coming for the 2023-2024 season of internet-based communications: a broken link, a lime and a plain brown mushroom. The depictions above are mockups by Emojipedia; they'll actually look different depending on platform or application.
Other inclusions on the Emoji 15.1 draft list alongside the Lime, a Head Shaking Vertically, and a Phoenix Bird, as well as four new gender-neutral family emojis intended to be represented via silhouettes like the current 👤Bust in Silhouette and 👥Busts in Silhouette emojis.
last year, 37 emoji were approved by the consortium. Did you know you can adopt an emoji?