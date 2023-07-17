A MAGA rap video starring Marjorie Taylor Greene

This sort of thing we should have assumed was coming at some point. In a world packed with entertainingly awful rap music about some folks' love of their zombified messiah who will deliver them from the evils of people who are too dissimilar, some budding young secessionist would have to throw down the rhymes for Marge.
I wonder if this video speaks to her district in Georgia.
On Sunday, controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was featured in a new MAGA rap video for Donald Trump-bootlicker Forgiato Blow, known as the Mayor of Magaville. It's worth noting that Blow is everything Trump supporters feign to hate, except this guy practically performs fellatio for their hero, Donald Trump. After hearing the lyrics of some of Blow's songs, you would think that the Q-Anon crowd would get the torches and pitchforks and take to the streets.