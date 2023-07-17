James Cameron isn't making a Titanic submersible movie

James Cameron shuts down some of the dumbest speculation ever to hit the series of tubes: he is not making a movie about the imploded submersible.

"I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now," Cameron tweeted. "I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be." In addition to being a filmmaker, Cameron has made more than 30 dives to the Titanic wreckage and is among the very few people who have descended to the deepest known point in the Earth's seabed.

This is an offbeat example of "news" sourced to social media drivel that would never have been seen by anyone had journalists not searched for it hoping to find a source for a story they want to write. The usual form this takes is "X slammed for Z by Y" where X is a celebrity, Z is no big deal, and Y is anonymous twitter accounts with 8 followers. Then it'll get reposted by famous people and "proofed." One can even go back and add the real politican/corporate/celebrity retweets of the anon/bot source, found via one's post, to make it look like they were the original source. One can even remove the anonymous twitter sources entirely, once the story is off to the races and the target has publicly reacted–a reaction that becomes the source for the next news cycle.