Legal Eagle discusses OceanGate's liability waiver

We're all familiar with liability waivers. Legal Eagle explains how and when liability waivers serve their purpose, and what things could cause them to implode catastrophically! OceanGate has a very explicit release that sounds like the mission specialists (née passengers) signed their lives away, but will it hold water?

Everything here suggests OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush telling the world he didn't need no stinkin' certifications, extra buttons, or a stress-tested hull may blow their carefully crafted CYA release up. Legal Eagle is clear that there are a lot of places to bring lawsuits against the company, and many governments are looking into the event. Things look dismal for OceanGate.

Featured Image: YouTube