"Sticky Note Bandit" robs three Texas banks — not with guns, but with threatening little notes

A robber armed with sticky notes has hit three Houston banks in less than two weeks. Rather than sticking up tellers with a gun, the thief hands bankers a sticky note with a "threatening" message "demanding cash," according to an FBI statement. Naturally, the FBI, known for doling out humorous nicknames to serial bank robbers, has called this gentleman the "Sticky Note Bandit."

The robberies happened on July 5, July 11, and July 13, when the 5-foot-8-inch thief, whose real name hasn't been identified, walked into three separate banks — including two different Wells Fargo branches — and made out like a bandit in two of the three robberies, walking out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the FBI, in at least two of the robberies "he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women's style sweater, black women's ballet flats, and carried a black purse."

What the intimidating sticky notes actually said hasn't yet been disclosed to the public. But fortunately, nobody suffered any paper cuts or other injuries during the robberies.

From the FBI:

The first robbery occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Hancock Whitney Bank located at 2979 North Loop West in Houston, TX. The suspect entered the bank dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash. The robber left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery. The second robbery occurred at approximately 12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13106 Woodforest Blvd in east Houston. In this second robbery, the suspect entered the bank dressed as a female, waited in line, then approached a teller and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash. The teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety. The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery. The third robbery occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6255 Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston. In this robbery, the suspect entered the bank dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash. The robber left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

According to ABC News, the man "hasn't been arrested or publicly identified."