Treat yourself to a beautifully refurbished Apple iPad 7 for half off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL:DR; Ideal for FaceTiming, gaming, or catching up on your reading, this refurbished Apple iPad 7 is also easy on the wallet, now 52% off its regular price of $499.

TL;DR: In a hybrid working world, you need tools that can help you get the job done anywhere. So, take advantage of this deal on a refurbished Apple iPad 7, now 52% off at just $237.99.

You can do a lot on your phone these days, but that tiny screen isn't doing your eyes any favors. Whether you're sifting through a slew of work emails away from home or simply streaming an episode of your favorite show on your lunch break, having iPad on hand can seriously enhance your on-the-go digital experience.

Before you roll your eyes at the idea of dropping some serious cash on a new iPad, you may want to consider going the refurbished route. This Apple iPad 7, for example, has a grade "B" refurbished rating, meaning it's been put through a rigorous series of tests to ensure it works like new with no more than a few minor exterior nicks or scratches. But the best part? Its price tag is way less scary than the one you'd find in the Apple Store — this one reads just $237.99, 52% off its regular price.

Released in 2019, the Apple iPad 7 is a great gadget for a wide range of digital tasks, ideal for readers, gamers, working professionals, and everything in between. Boasting a 10.2-inch retina display, this iPad provides users with crystal clear views, along with an iSight camera and FaceTime HD camera to make business meetings and family chats easier and more enjoyable than ever.

Additionally, the iPad 7 features a generous storage capacity for all your go-to apps and downloads and the A10 Fusion chip for ultimate power. It also has built-in WiFi connectivity, allowing you to hop on networks or hotspots away from home. The gadget is even Apple Pencil compatible, allowing you to take different tasks to new heights and increase your productivity significantly. It's no wonder the iPad 7 has earned tons of rave reviews online, including nine out of ten stars on MyNextTablet.com and 4.8 out of five stars on BestBuy.com.

The Apple iPad 7 in Space Gray is just $237.99, 52% off its regular price.

Prices subject to change.