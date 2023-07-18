1500 drones create moving images and figures in the sky over Disneyland Paris for Bastille Day

Drones and fireworks combined to create a pretty amazing show at Disneyland Paris in honor of Bastille Day on Friday.
Almost 1500 synchronized drones lit up to form Disney characters and symbols of French culture, such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral. Disney is calling it the largest drone show in Europe.
Here is a video of the highlights.
Crédit images: Disneyland Paris / Dronisos
