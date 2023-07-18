Abducted teen tracked and rescued through Nintendo Switch

A 15 year-old girl, convinced to leave her home and then held in another state by a 26-year-old man, was found after he allowed her to play a game on her Nintendo Switch. The device logging on gave authorities all they needed to track her down and get her out: it immediately alerted all her friends she was online. Investigators called in the FBI, which got the IP and geolocation data from Nintendo.

On August 14, 2022, after eleven terrifying days for the child, the FBI managed to find Edwards' apartment complex, arresting Edwards and rescuing the abducted child safely. Former Arizona Department of Public Safety director Frank Milstead commented on the case. Milstead stated, "Everything's connected to Wi-Fi to LTE (long-term evolution devices)," Milstead said. "A cell phone, an iPad, a watch, whatever it is – you can use those things to locate people."

The man was jailed for 30 years, the Justice Department announced in a press release.