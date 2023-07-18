In what he says is "horrifying news," Trump discloses he is now a criminal target in Jan 6 case

Former President Donald Trump postedTuesday that he is a target in the special counsel's investigation into the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Writing on the "Truth Social" website, Trump–already charged with dozens of counts related to his taking and hiding of classified documents after his term in office–suggested more indictments are coming his way.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the probe confirmed to NBC News that Smith sent Trump a target letter in the case.

Such letters are sent by the Department of Justice to give people the chance to testify before a grand jury after the DOJ determines there is substantial evidence linking them to a crime.

"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.