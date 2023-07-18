Opening day Disneyland compared to today

This lovely video from Hey Brickey! Celebrating Disneyland's birthday, Brickey compares then to now; offering a fantastic look back at Disneyland as it was on opening day.

One of my favorite things to do, when wandering the park for hours, is to look for the signs and memories of what was there before. Foundations that are hidden inside landscaping, former ticket booths, and stairs leading to nowhere that once led to long-removed attractions all fascinate me. What's most remarkable is knowing I am in the same place I have visited many times, and how little has changed.

I have no interest in riding the People Mover again.

Featured Image: YouTube/Hey Brickey