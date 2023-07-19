"Active Clubs" spread hate and Nazism

Nazis never leave us, and they've become emboldened. When the United States had a President who refused to condemn these creeps and rather chose to see good in his tiki torch-wielding neo-Nazi brethren the floodgates were pretty much blown wide open. Nazism is on the rise in the United States, it goes with the fascism these white supremacists so desire.

These are the people terrorizing children's story hours with guns. They are allied with the assholes banning books. They are Nazis.

NPR:

Active clubs are not the first instance where a decentralized model of crews for young men committed to becoming "white warriors" has been exported from Europe to the U.S. Almost four decades ago, the same happened with the neo-Nazi skinhead scene. In fact, Colborne said in some places, like Canada, active clubs have been established by former Hammerskin members.

"They are trying to cloak the very same neo-Nazi ideas that their [neo-Nazi skinhead] forbearers had with their jackboots and swastika t-shirts, you know, 10, 20, 30 years ago."

"In countries where there are some pretty open far-right scenes, like Serbia, you cannot display swastikas. You cannot be that obvious. You literally cannot do it in Germany or Austria because it's a crime," said Colborne. "[Rundo] was very familiar with how far-right extremists across Europe had to be more clever and coy with the way that they were try to communicate their ideas, and the way that they would try to spread their ideology."

Despite that, groups that have formed in the U.S. have taken their own approach on whether or not to openly embrace neo-Nazism.

"Their praise of National Socialist tenets and of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime is very apparent," said Piggott. "If you if you look at their social media, it's full of pro-Nazi, pro-Hitler rhetoric and and iconography."