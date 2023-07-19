Prankster stirs up anti-abortion rally with unsettling Bible readings

Walter Masterson joined his brothers in Chris at a recent anti-abortion march in New York, led by the extremely creepy Father Fidelis Moscinski.

Using his trusty bullhorn, Masterson read aloud passages from the Bible, which greatly irritated the gentlemen who were only interested in demonstrating their desire to control women's bodies, not in listening to Bible excerpts such as:

For his daughter's hand in marriage, King Saul wanted no less than one hundred Philistine foreskins. David, really wanting to become a son-in-law to the powerful king, took his men and killed enough Philistines to bring back two hundred foreskins! David counted them all in front of the king. As promised, he was awarded the princess! (Samuel 18:25-27)

and

If a slave owner beats a slave, male or female, with a stick so severely that the slave dies immediately — the owner should be punished. However, if the slave survives a day or two, he should get back to work! The slave is the owner's property. (Exodus 21:20-21)

and

As they camped overnight, the Lord tried to kill Moses! But Zipporah used a sharpened stone and cut off their son's foreskin and rubbed the bloody ring on Moses' feet, saying, "You are now my bridegroom." This made the Lord leave Moses alone. (Exodus 4:24-26)

The Bible has no place at an abortion rally! Keep it in school libraries for the kids.