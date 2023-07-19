Trump's hilariously awful golf swing

MeidasTouch shares this video of a red-hatted golfer, purportedly the former President, totally blowing a swing in golf.

The Seattle Medium offers a reminder of how much time the Orange Menace spent playing golf while the world suffered a pandemic:

In 2017, Trump spent three months' time — 91 days — on the golf course. In 2018, Trump spent 75 days playing golf. In 2019, Trump spent 87 days on a golf course and in 2020, Trump spent 54 days playing golf — even during the deadliest year for the U.S. since World War II which featured 291,557 fatalities. The pandemic was disproportionately deadlier for African American communities.

In only ten months in 2020 over 330,000 Americans died in the coronavirus pandemic and over 19 million were infected. In December, an average of over 1,5000 people died daily in the U.S. due to coronavirus. Over 70,000 deaths are predicted by the end of December.