DeSantis complains he defined "wokeness" but that no one knows what he means

Florida's fascist nightmare, Governor Ron DeSantis, is failing out of the Republican Presidential race before it even has started. DeSantis has leaned heavily on the idea of defeating "wokeness" and fighting the "woke" people — but he has been unable to identify it better than "all the people who disagree with me."

Now, DeSantis laments he is the only person who understands what "woke" means.

Crooks and Liars: