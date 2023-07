It's a strange era of gaming we're in when the new Mortal Kombat reveals all its DLC characters before we even know the complete base game roster.

Regardless, Netherrealm Studios have done just that, revealing a DLC roster studded with familiar faces, from Mortal Kombat mainstays like Quan Chi to recognizable tie-ins like The Boys' Homelander and DC's Peacemaker.

No word on my beloved Noob Saibot yet, though.