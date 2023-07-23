Artist builds massive sculptures from car tires

Villu Jaanisoo makes wonderful sculptures out of car tires. Here is a gigantic elephant, Buddha-like figure, and a rubber ducky constructed from nothing but old rubber.

They look like so much fun to climb, especially the elephant. The way that the tires on its legs are stacked create a perfect little staircase. It would be hard to be a kid and resist climbing it.

I've never seen tires used as sculpting material in this way. If a lightning storm hits the area, these sculptures would be a great place to seek refuge!