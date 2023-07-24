An LA Sheriff's officer beat the hell out of someone for flipping the bird

Emmett Brock, a teacher, was driving home from work and saw an LASD member berating a woman. Brock flipped the officer off and drove on. Next thing you know, Brock is calling 911 to report that the gang member is following him and he feels unsafe. Deputy Joseph Benza pulled Brock over in a 7-11 parking lot, blocked his car in, and proceeded to beat the shit out of him, before arresting a person who exercised their free speech with a hand gesture.

At the jailhouse, Brock suffered further. Having told deputies he is a transgender man, Brock was subject to a disgusting physical search. The attack is shown in the video below, and this lawsuit will result in another large payout by the LA Sheriffs for abusing the populace.

RawStory: