Obamas' family chef found dead in pond near their Martha's Vineyard home

Former President Barack Obama's personal chef was found dead after he drowned in a pond near the Obamas' vacation home in Martha's Vineyard. A search team began looking for 45-year-old Tafari Campbell yesterday after he went out paddle-boarding and never returned, but only found his body today.

Campbell, who was not only an employee but a dear friend to the Obamas, was married with twin boys.

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," Barack and Michelle Obama said in a statement, via ABC News. "In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

"He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone. Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man."

