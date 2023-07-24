Spirit Airlines flight attendant films and shames desperate woman forced to urinate on floor

After being denied use of the bathroom on a Spirit Airlines flight for two hours, a woman told the flight attendant that she didn't care if she would be arrested and proceeded to pee on the floor. The flight attendant pulled out her phone and began recording as the woman squatted in front of the restroom door and urinated, reports The Daily Mail.

'I need to piss two hours, you tell me you cannot, you close the doors,'" she told the flight attendant who was recording her.

The flight attendant responded, "Say hello to the camera for me."

"Your plane is stopped, I said I cannot hold the pee," she told the flight attendant. "You can do whatever you want. You can send a warrant, arresting me is better than this."

The flight attendant said, "You need to drink water because your pee smells disgusting."

The video has since gone viral. Spirit Airlines has not commented on the incident.