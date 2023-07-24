Take your favorite vinyls on the go with this portable record player, now under $90

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: There's nothing better than the sound of a record playing in the background. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your vinyls in a whole new way with the RokBlok 2.0, a highly portable, compact, and wireless record player. It's now on sale for only $89.99!

While there's something nostalgic about dropping the pin on your vintage record player and letting the pure, rich sound fill the room, it's not always the most convenient for listening to your tunes, especially when you're on the move. Fortunately, we've got you covered with an incredible solution: the RokBlok 2.0!

The RokBlok 2.0 is a wireless portable record player that lets you enjoy your curated music collection anywhere. You can't take a record player with you on vacation, but you can take this nifty device (and some of your fave vinyls) wherever you go for only $89.99 (reg. $99).

This is the world's smallest wireless portable record player and is super easy to use. All you have to do is find a flat surface, carefully place your precious record on it, and put RokBlok on top to watch it play your record. The built-in speaker will give you that gorgeous analog listening experience you love!

Want to make it a party? Amplify the sound by wirelessly connecting it to any device with Bluetooth compatibility. The RokBlok 2.0 is super versatile and plays 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM records, including EPs, LPs, and singles. Take it camping or just move it from room to room, as this innovative portable record player has a range of up to 30ft for flawless projection.

Check out how it works here:

As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, the RokBlok has a rechargeable battery and can play up to four hours of vinyl. This modernized record player keeps the magic alive without compromising the sound, making it an incredible accessory wherever you go and whenever you want to play your records.

Music lovers everywhere are eating these portable players up! Mashable even wrote of the RokBlok, "It could be responsible for converting everyone to vinyl."

Turn on the tunes and tune out the world!

For a limited time, you can get the RokBlok 2.0 Wireless Portable Record Player for just $89.99 (reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.