Marjorie Taylor Greene goes from porn exhibitor to decorum protector

Antiva member Marjorie Taylor Greene, who exhibited pornographic photos of a private citizen on the House floor last week, is suddenly concerned about "decorum."

At a committee meeting earlier today, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) held up a tweet by Greene that read, "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaccinated people who trust their immune systems to fight a virus that is 99% survivable."

Garcia said, "Just like RFK and other conspiracy theorists, this committee continually attacks vaccines. Vaccines save lives, while the pandemic has cost us over 1.3 million American lives. It's the single most devastating loss of life event…"

Greene interrupted and said, "Mr. Chairman, I'd like to make a point of order and ask that the members be reminded of the rules of decorum, Mr. Chairman."

"What rules are those?" Garcia shot back.

"The gentleman from California will suspend," said committee chairman Brad R. Wenstrup (R-OH).

"Chairman, what rule did I break?" repeated Garcia.

"Does the gentlelady from Georgia have anything further?" asked Wenstrup. "Anything?"

"No," said Greene.

"Gentleman may proceed," said Wenstrup.

Garcia continued, "Thank you. I'm not sure what rule I broke. I didn't call anyone out by name, and I didn't disparage anyone. I showed an actual tweet that one of the committee members tweeted. It's a public statement on the public record. So, this is absolutely not disparaging anyone, unless the committee member wants to retract what was said here. We can read it if we'd like." Garcia read the tweet and said, "So, that's actually a public statement. I'm not sure that it is an attack on anyone. I mean, I disagree with it. But that's what was said."

Greene was simply following Wilhoit's Law: for her, the rules protect but don't bind; for everyone else, they bind but don't protect.