This epic burning ladder stretches hundreds of feet into the sky

Sky Ladder is a 5000 meter long burning ladder made from fuse material and fireworks. This epic piece of art, created in 2015, is by fire artist Cai Guo-Qiang @caistudio.

As the video progressed, my eyes grew wider and wider due to the sheer height of this glowing ladder. The ladder is connected to a helium balloon that keeps it in place as it burns up.

I envy everyone who got to witness this "stairway to heaven" in real life. If I saw this, I'd think I was either hallucinating, or that aliens were about to climb down out of their UFO.