Watch Animal from The Muppets play drums with My Morning Jacket

Consequence tweeted this absolutely delightful 2-minute clip of Animal—the passionate and hilarious drummer of The Muppets band "Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem"—joining indie band My Morning Jacket at the Newport Folk Fest. Consequence explains:

The Electric Mayhem member sat in with the band for their set-ending performance of "One Big Holiday," going toe to toe with drummer Patrick Hallahan.

They all jam out and the crowd goes wild. It's a great watch – I need more of this in my life! Enjoy! See the footage here.