"Cult mom" given three consecutive life sentences for killing her kids

Lori Daybell, who murdered two of her childen and conspired to kill a "romantic rival" impinging on her hyperamerican "fifth and current husband" lifestyle, was today sent to jail for the rest of her life. She was unrepentant in court, rambling on about Jesus and her excuses.

Vallow Daybell, 50, was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife. Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other, the judge said. The husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges. Vallow Daybell also faces two other cases in Arizona — one on a charge of conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and one of conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband. Charles Vallow was shot and killed in 2019, but her niece's ex survived an attempt later that year. Vallow Daybell has not yet entered a plea on the Arizona charges.

The thing that people don't want to confront is that she's a dumb sociopath who did it before and got away with it, and that the Jesus talk is neither sincere nor a reflection of other mental illness nor cult programming, but just how you save face here when you don't get away with it.