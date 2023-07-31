Meteorologist Adam Krueger sneaks song lyrics into his weather forecasts

Meet Adam Krueger—Chief Meteorologist at CW39 in Houston Texas and one of Houston CityBook's 20023 "100 coolest Houstonians"—who takes viewer requests for song lyrics to sneak into his weathercasts. He then compiles the clips from his various weather forecasts into videos featuring the full songs. They're quite impressive—in the dorkiest kind of way—and also hilarious. Check them out for a laugh!

He's done Eminem's "Without Me," Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise," and much more! Follow his Instagram for more!