Beat the heat this summer with this bladeless fan for only $19.99 and save 50% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Beat the heat and give yourself this summer treat with the VYSN Portable Bladeless Fan which costs you only $19.99 which is 50% off the regular price.

For all you sun worshipers and heat lovers, summer can be simply divine. You did wait all year for it to hit after all. However, for the rest of us, the heat can be a drag, especially as temperatures continue to rise. Thanks to our Stay Cool Event, we've got some pretty great products that will help you beat the heat and go easy on your wallet.

Have you been admiring your friend's bladeless fan? You know the one that is nearly silent, provides the perfect cool ambiance, and that comes with a sticker price that is way too steep. Yup, that's the one. Here it is, but at a price that you won't believe.

The VYSN Portable Bladeless Fan offers 3 wind speeds and 360° noiseless airflow. It is portable and lightweight so you can take it with you on holiday or simply move it from room to room with ease.

The noise reduction design makes sure that its function doesn't interrupt or disturb your relaxing ambiance. The bladeless design is sleek and modern, so it not only keeps you cool but looks good while doing it.

Staying cool this summer never looked so good, and what's more? The VYSN Portable Bladeless Fan comes at such a low price, you might even want to grab an extra, just in case.

Give yourself and your family a little relief from the harsh heat of the summer with the VYSN Portable Bladeless Fan, which costs you only $19.99 (reg. $39.99), a discount of 50%.

Prices subject to change.