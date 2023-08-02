Cory Doctorow's new book on beating big tech at its own game

My friend Cory Doctorow —author, digital rights advocate, and Boing Boing alum — refuses to sell his audiobooks through Amazon's Audible because of its mandatory Digital Rights Management (DRM) system, which restricts user choices by locking them into Amazon's platform. Instead, Cory crowdfunds his own DRM-free e-books and audiobooks, which are read by professional narrators like Wil Wheaton. (I've bought them all!)

And so it is with Cory's next book, called The Internet Con: How to Seize the Means of Computation. "The hardcover comes from Verso on Sept 5," writes Cory, "but the audiobook comes from me — because Amazon refuses to sell my audio."

You can support the Kickstarter here.

The book presents an array of policy solutions aimed at dismantling the monopolistic power of Big Tech, making the internet a more open and user-focused space. Key among these solutions is the concept of interoperability, which would allow users to take their apps, data, and content with them when they decide to leave a service, thus reducing the power of tech platforms.

From Cory's Medium article announcing the Kickstarter: