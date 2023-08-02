Daryl Hannah introduces decomposable "MyCelia Barbie"

Life in plastic is fantastic, so they say. For the rest of us, however, made of decomposable organic compounds, we're left to live with the landfills piled high with all that fantastic plastic. So just in time for the Barbie movie, actress Daryl Hannah has launched a new Barbie line that will naturally return to the Earth just like the rest of us!

Okay, so it's not an actual toy line, just a prank from some eco-activists, including Hannah and the Yes Men. They even put out a faux Press Release, that was earnestly picked up by outlets like the Washington Times, who were naturally outraged at the idea of Mattel actually introducing a biodegradable "EcoWarrior Barbie." Here's what the fake PR announcement said, credited to Daryl Hannah:

I am honored to join forces with Mattel in their visionary efforts to create a better world through play. Barbie has changed in many ways since I was a girl, but under the surface, she's still toxic. Now, when she's done being used, instead of persisting forever as a poison Barbie will be able to return to the earth, just like all living things. I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey.

In an interview with Yahoo News about the stunt, a spokesperson for the Yes Men added: