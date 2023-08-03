Louisiana State Archives is looking for photographs from the 1984 New Orleans World's Fair

Were you at the 1984 Louisiana World Exposition in New Orleans? If so, the Louisiana State Archives is seeking any photographs you might have taken there, for an exhibit celebrating the fair's 40th anniversary. WDSU News provides more details:

It [the New Orleans World's Fair] opened on Saturday, May 12, 1984, and ended on Sunday, Nov. 11, 1984. As leaders prepare to mark the 40th anniversary of the event, they want you to take a trip down memory lane and send in your pictures. Louisiana State Archives will feature the pictures in a nostalgic display.

If you have any photos, you can send a message to the archives on their Facebook page or call them at 225-922-1000 and ask for Exhibits.

I definitely remember visiting the fair, but, sadly I don't have any photos.