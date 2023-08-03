Trump's defense lawyer extolls the diversity of West Virginia

In an interview with NPR, John Lauro, a lawyer defending the former President indicted for attempting to steal the 2020 election, mentioned their desire to move the trial from Washington D.C. to West Virginia, for diversity's sake. West Virginia is 92% white.

NPR:

In previous interviews, you have said that you would like a trial moved out of Washington, D.C. — which, as you've pointed out, voted heavily for Joe Biden — and perhaps moved to West Virginia. Why West Virginia in specific?

Well, we're looking for a more diverse area that has a more balanced political jury pool. You know, the country is very, very divided politically right now, this is a very divisive indictment. It goes to issues of free speech and political activity. So, we're looking for a jury that will be more balanced. And West Virginia was a state that was more evenly divided. And we're hoping for a jury that doesn't come with any implicit or explicit bias or prejudice. So it makes sense to go to a place like West Virginia.