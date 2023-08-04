Ron DeSantis is silenced on stage by not one, not two, but three microphones (video)

Three woke mics tried to stop Ron DeSantis from spouting fascist talking points during a campaign stop in Iowa. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

As the struggling candidate tried to talk about his attack on Florida schools, the microphone he was holding went in and out. So a staffer swapped it with a fresh mic, which was even more aggressive than the first, muting him completely. Even after tapping it, turning it upside down, and frantically pressing on its base, the resilient mic continued to censor the governor.

After getting the audience to laugh at an angry joke, the flustered Florida man finally got a third mic. "There we g…" And there he went, cut off by the third mic that was clearly in on the protest.