Watch two sassy owls bop their heads to the song "Mr. Boombastic" in a dance-off. The owl on the left is the winner, as he has a level of groove that can't be ignored. This owl has clearly practiced this routine many times, and is eager to show off his moves. He even lets out a little squawk to show how serious he is about this dance battle. I think the shy owl on the right may perform better to some slow, classical tunes. I appreciate his effort though, and wish him better luck in his next dance-off.
Two sassy owls have a danceoff
