Comedian Danielle LaBelle shows what it would be like to have a business meeting, ironing, playing chess and more during a run

Comedian Danielle LaBelle shows what it would be like to do everyday activities while going on a run. Him and his bud play Jenga, chess, hold a business meeting, and even paint a painting while going on a high speed run outdoors.

I can't run this fast, period. The fact that anyone can run this fast while even attempting to do anything other than sweating, crying, and gasping for air is a major achievement in my book.

My favorite part of this video had to be when the guys had a serious, heartfelt conversation while running full speed with their hands in their pockets. I don't know how they did this one without cracking up. They even hugged it out without slowing down at all.