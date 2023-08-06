Georgia lawyer off to jail for his part in Capitol Hill riot

William McCall Calhoun, Jr., 60, of Americus, Georgia, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a series of charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. On social media, Calhoun reportedly posted about his ability to execute headshots, called for the slaughter of his political enemies, and boasted about being among the first to break into Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Calhoun posted on Facebook: "Today the American People proved we have the power. We physically took control of the Capitol building in a hand to hand hostile takeover. We occupied the Capitol and shut down the Government – we shut down their stolen election shenanigans . . ." Calhoun was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, in Macon, Georgia.

His convictions were for obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Calhoun is "expected" to lose his license to practice law.

The report follows a hearing in June where Calhoun and his lawyer, Cartersville attorney Don Evans, argued Calhoun should be allowed to keep his license. In the hearing, Evans said his client intends to appeal the felony conviction and should be allowed to continue to practice law while that process plays out. "At least 41 clients here are going to lose the lawyer that they've already paid, that they selected, that's their counsel of choice," he said. Calhoun has continued his south Georgia law practice ever since his release from federal custody in the weeks after the riot.

Hiring a lawyer already on trial for helping sack the U.S. Capitol seems like a risky investment in one's future.