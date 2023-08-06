United accused of trapping passengers for 7 hours in "unbearable heat" with no water, food or air conditioning

CBS News reports that the U.S. Department of Transporation is investigating reports that United Airlines kept passengers trapped on a plane in 80-degree heat for seven hours without giving them water or food. The claims are corroborated by viral video that shows one of those complaining, Christine Ieronimo, describing their experience after they were finally allowed to disembark the delayed flight.

"The girl had a panic attack and passed out. We had elderly people, we had babies. We had pregnant women, not even water. You didn't even pass around water," says Ieronimo.

According to the US Department of Transportation, "airlines must provide passengers with food and water no later than two hours after the tarmac delay begins …" And even United policy claims "United will provide adequate food and potable water no later than two hours after the start of the tarmac delay, unless the pilot-in-command determines that safety or security considerations preclude such service." So, what happened? "If the CEO – Scott Kirby's parents were on that plane, would he have done something?," says Ieronimo.

Something terrible is going to happen sooner or later during one of these cattle lockdowns. That airlines can do this to people without consequences for them doesn't mean the consequences won't happen.