Desperate DeSantis concedes Trump's 2020 loss while trying to appease MAGA voters

Ron DeSantis is in a difficult position. Presidential front-runner Donald Trump has unrestricted liberty to insult DeSantis, calling him names like Tiny D, Meatball Ron, and Ron DisHonest. However, DeSantis is so concerned about upsetting the MAGA voters he's courting that he has to pretend to enjoy Trump's humiliating abuse.

Until recently, DeSantis has tried to run his campaign by touting his qualifications as an exemplary Christofascist dictator rather than saying anything disagreeable about Kandy Korn Kolored Kaligua. But with his polling numbers swirling around the bottom of Trump's gold-plated commode, a desperate DeSantis is following fellow sure-loser Mike Pence's strategy of making timid accusations that Trump might not be the paragon of virtue that GOP voters consider him to be.

Today, DeSantis told NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns, "Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner."

"But respectfully, you did not clearly answer that question," Burns pushed. "And if you can't give a 'yes' or 'no' on whether or not he lost —"

"No, of course he lost," DeSantis said, adding, "Joe Biden's the president."

DeSantis, ever fearful of voter backlash, was quick to add some mitigating words to placate the quick-to-anger basket of deplorables whose vote he depends on. From NBC News:

Still, DeSantis made sure to point out in Sunday's interview that he saw a number of problems with the 2020 election, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's grants for election administration, the widespread availability of mail-in ballots, state laws that allow third parties to collect and return voters' ballots, and how social media outlets de-emphasized a story about the laptop of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden. "I think what people in the media and elsewhere, they want to act like somehow this was just like the perfect election. … I don't think it was a good-run election," DeSantis said. "But I also think Republicans didn't fight back. You've got to fight back when that is happening."

NBC reached out to Trump spokesman Steve Cheung for comment. He said, "Ron DeSantis should really stop being Joe Biden's biggest cheerleader."

Has Trump called him Ron DeSperate yet?