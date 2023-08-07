Dungeons & Dragons puts the kibosh on AI art for its products

So much of today's AI-generated artwork has a fantasy/science fiction vibe to it. Now, Dungeons & Dragons has put the kibosh on professional illustrators using AI-generated art in its products. This came after a social media hubbub and illustrator Ilya Shkipin responding that they used AI tools for "certain details or polish and editing" of original art (example above) in D&D's new book Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants!.

From Gizmodo:

Shkipin states that a lot of painted elements were "enhanced with ai rather than generated from [the] ground up." However this does not change the fact that AI generated images were put into the book, and there is apparently no disclosure on the images at all. It is unclear if anyone involved in the production of Bigby Presents was aware that Shkipin used AI art in his process. Additional screenshots received by io9 confirm that Shkipin used AI art generators, but at the time when this art was being developed and turned in, generators were not of a high enough quality to generate proper images, and Shkipin claimed to others via private message that "overall it was painted digitally."

"We are revising our process and updating our artist guidelines to make clear that artists must refrain from using AI art generation as part of their art creation process for developing D&D," Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast stated.