Timelapse of houses being swept away in massive Alaska river flood

Record flooding over the weekend destroyed at least two homes and severely damaged dozens of others in Juneau, Alaska's capital city, reports The Washington Post.

The flooding came from a nearby glacier, the 3,000-year-old Mendenhall Glacier. Glacial flooding has occurred annually since 2011, but this year's flood broke previous records. "It really exceeded our expectations," National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Park told the Post. He said the flood is "pretty devastating for the community."

Scientists said it is unclear if climate change contributed to this event but noted that the frequency of extreme weather is increasing. Juneau officials said there is little they can do to prevent future glacial flooding.